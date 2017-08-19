Sports World: Geylang win mid-table clash at Hougang

Geylang win mid-table clash at Hougang

Shawal Anuar's 28th-minute goal against Hougang United gave Geylang International a 1-0 away win to consolidate fifth place in the S-League.

The Eagles have 24 points, 16 behind leaders Albirex Niigata, while the Cheetahs remain sixth on 20 points.

Perkins set to race for Russia at Tokyo 2020

MELBOURNE • Australian cyclist Shane Perkins has been given the green light to obtain Russian citizenship by President Vladimir Putin, paving the way for the twice world champion to represent his new country at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The Melbourne-born 30-year-old won a sprint bronze for Australia at the 2012 Olympics in London but missed out on selection for last year's Rio Games.

REUTERS

No case against All Blacks' security man

MELBOURNE • Adrian Gard, the security consultant at the centre of the All Blacks bugging case, had his public mischief charge dismissed by a Sydney court yesterday.

He was accused of making a false statement to police about a listening device found in the All Blacks' hotel meeting room before the August 2016 match against Australia in Sydney. The magistrate was unable to rule out that someone else could have planted the bug.

REUTERS

Everton's win marred by away fan woes

LONDON • Everton took a 2-0 lead after their Europa League qualifying play-off first-leg clash at home to Hajduk Split on Thursday, in a match stopped temporarily due to crowd trouble.

The Croatian club's fans surged towards the Goodison Park pitch and threw objects, with play stopped shortly after Michael Keane's 30th-minute header had put the hosts in front.

After police brought the situation under control, players returned to the pitch and Everton doubled their lead in the 45th minute, thanks to Idrissa Gueye's strike off a Wayne Rooney cross.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE