Sports World: Geylang up to fifth after win over DPMM

Geylang up to fifth after win over DPMM

An 81st-minute goal by Shahfiq Ghani was enough for Geylang International to beat Brunei DPMM 1-0 in an S-League football match at the Hassanal Bolkiah Stadium in Bandar Seri Begawan last night.

With the victory, Geylang moved a spot up to fifth place, with 21 points from 14 matches. DPMM stay second from bottom with four points from 12 matches.

I.K. Kim earns 2nd LPGA title in 2 months

WASHINGTON • South Korean golfer Kim In Kyung recorded her second LPGA win of the season in style with an emphatic four-shot victory at the Marathon Classic in Ohio on Sunday.

The world No. 28 - who won last month's ShopRite LPGA Classic - charged with six birdies on the front nine, before adding two more on the inward half for an eight-under 63 on the Highland Meadows course in Sylvania.

She finished at 21-under 263, while American Lexi Thompson (66) claimed second place on 17 under.

REUTERS

Sorensen hangs up gloves after 24 years

MELBOURNE • Former Denmark international goalkeeper Thomas Sorensen said yesterday he is retiring from professional football after a playing career spanning 24 years.

A veteran of over 350 matches in the English Premier League with Sunderland, Aston Villa and Stoke City, he played 101 times for the Danish national team.

The 41-year-old ends his career after two seasons with Melbourne City in Australia's A-League, where he was named the league's goalkeeper of the year in his first season.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Brazil's '82 World Cup goalie Peres dies at 66

SAO PAULO • Waldir Peres, the goalkeeper in Brazil's 1982 World Cup side, died of a heart attack at the age of 66 on Sunday, his former club Sao Paulo said.

Peres, who won the Brazilian football league with Sao Paulo and was second on the all-time appearances list for the club, collapsed while at a family lunch.

REUTERS

Kubica test drive hints at possible return

PRAGUE • Polish driver Robert Kubica, whose career looked over when he partially severed his forearm in a 2011 rally accident, will test Renault's current Formula One car on Aug 2 in Hungary, the French manufacturer said yesterday.

The in-season test in Hungary will be Kubica's first time driving a current F1 car and is the clearest sign yet that he is being considered for a race comeback, amid speculation that he could replace Britain's Jolyon Palmer, who is yet to score a point in 10 races this season.

REUTERS