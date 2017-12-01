Sports World: Froome to race in Giro d'Italia next year

Froome to race in Giro d'Italia next year

MILAN • Tour de France champion Chris Froome confirmed on Wednesday he will race in next year's Giro d'Italia from Jerusalem to Rome as he targets a treble of Grand Tour wins.

He is gunning for a third consecutive Grand Tour trophy after winning both the Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana last year. He is attempting to become the third cyclist in history after Eddy Merckx (1973) and Bernard Hinault (1983) to hold all three titles at the same time.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

HK hurdler accuses ex-coach of abuse

HONG KONG • A hurdler accused her former coach of sexually assaulting her when she was a schoolgirl, the first top athlete in Hong Kong to tell of abuse as part of the #MeToo movement exposing sexual misconduct.

In a letter posted on Facebook yesterday on her 23rd birthday, Lui Lai-yiu, who won the women's 60m hurdles at the Asian Indoor Games in September, did not name the man who abused her, calling him "coach Y".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Modric faces tax fraud charges

BARCELONA • Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has been accused by Spanish prosecutors of tax fraud of up to €870,728 (S$1.4 million) in image rights in 2013 and 2014, a court filing showed on Wednesday.

The Spanish authorities have also investigated Modric's team-mates Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcelo and his former coach Jose Mourinho.

REUTERS

Villas-Boas signs up for Dakar Rally

LONDON • Former Chelsea and Tottenham manager Andre Villas-Boas is set to achieve a longstanding dream and compete in the Dakar Rally next January.

Organisers said on Wednesday that the 40-year-old Portuguese, who resigned as coach of Chinese Super League club Shanghai SIPG yesterday, will drive a Toyota Hilux with compatriot Ruben Faria.

REUTERS