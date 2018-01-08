Sports World: Fourth-tier Newport stun Leeds in FA Cup

Fourth-tier Newport stun Leeds in FA Cup

LONDON • Fourth-tier Newport County came from behind to shock former winners Leeds United in the FA Cup yesterday, scoring late through a Shawn McCoulsky header to seal a 2-1 victory and send the Championship side crashing out in the third round.

In a later match, League One side Shrewsbury Town held Premiership side West Ham to a goal-less draw, earning a replay at the London Stadium.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

PSG's Latin duo face the music for delays

PARIS • Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani and Argentina midfielder Javier Pastore will need to provide answers to their tardy returns from Latin America, with both men absent from the Paris Saint-Germain squad that faced Rennes in the French Cup yesterday.

Sources close to the club say the duo face heavy sanctions with Cavani returning two days late on Friday and Pastore yet to return as of yesterday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Ex-champ leads after Dakar Rally's 1st stage

LIMA • Qatar's two-time winner Nasser al-Attiyah took the opening stage of the Dakar Rally in Peru on Saturday, while Portuguese football manager Andre Villas-Boas was 46th in his Dakar debut - 11 minutes behind al-Attiyah's time.

Al-Attiyah, driving a Toyota Hilux, ended the day with a 25-second lead over Dutch team-mate Bernhard ten Brinke after the 35km special stage through the sand dunes around Pisco, down the coast from Lima.

REUTERS

Kyrgios gets lift from first title at home

BRISBANE • Nick Kyrgios beat Ryan Harrison 6-4, 6-2 in the Brisbane International final yesterday to clinch his maiden tennis tour title on home soil and gain a big confidence boost ahead of the Australian Open.

The triumph lifts him four spots to 17th in the world rankings ahead of the year's first Grand Slam event, which starts in Melbourne next Monday.

REUTERS

Aussies set to round off final Test easily

SYDNEY • Australia were closing on an innings victory with England fighting a desperate rearguard on 93 for four at stumps on the fourth day of the fifth Ashes Test yesterday, still 210 runs from forcing their hosts to bat again.

Brothers Shaun and Mitchell Marsh had earlier both scored centuries at the Sydney Cricket Ground to put Australia in a position where they could declare on 649-7 in the second session.

England, already 0-3 down in the series with the urn relinquished, had toiled in the field in temperatures in excess of 40 deg C with little success and their luck did not change when they came out to bat.

REUTERS

Giddy up to spring and autumn partnership

LONDON • The youngest jockey and the oldest horse teamed up to win the Welsh Grand National on Saturday, reported The Telegraph.

Welshman James Bowen, 16, and the Irish-trained Raz De Maree, 13, beat Alfie Spinner by six lengths in Wales' most prestigious race at Chepstow, with Final Budge in third.