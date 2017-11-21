Sports world: Former Wimbledon champ Novotna dies

Former Wimbledon champ Novotna dies

PRAGUE • Former Wimbledon tennis champion Jana Novotna has died at the age of 49 after suffering from cancer, the WTA said yesterday.

Novotna, who won the Wimbledon title in 1998, died on Sunday in her native Czech Republic surrounded by her family, the WTA statement added.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Italian football chief finally calls it quits

ROME • Italian football federation (FIGC) president Carlo Tavecchio resigned yesterday, a week after the national team failed to qualify for the World Cup Finals.

Referees association president Marcello Nicchi said Tavecchio had quit during a meeting at FIGC headquarters in Rome, AGI news agency reported.

REUTERS

Lee retires after 12 seasons in the NBA

WASHINGTON • David Lee, who helped the Golden State Warriors to the 2015 National Basketball Association title during a 12-season career, announced his retirement on Sunday.

Lee, whose fiancee is Danish tennis star Caroline Wozniacki, averaged 13.5 points and 8.8 rebounds over 829 games with New York, Golden State, Boston, Dallas and San Antonio.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE