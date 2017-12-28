Sports World: Former Peruvian football official let off

Former Peruvian football official let off

NEW YORK • A US jury on Tuesday acquitted a Peruvian former football official at the Fifa corruption trial in New York, just days after convicting two South American co-defendants.

The panel found Manuel Burga not guilty on one count of racketeering conspiracy, a spokesman for the US Attorney's office in Brooklyn confirmed.

Jurors last Friday convicted Jose Maria Marin, former head of Brazil's Football Confederation and Juan Angel Napout, former head of Paraguayan football.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Mutko gives up top post for World Cup

MOSCOW • Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko, who was banned for life from the Olympic Games this month over the team's doping issue, said yesterday that he is stepping down as chairman of the 2018 World Cup organising committee.

"(Organising committee director Alexei) Sorokin will be the chairman," he was quoted by Russian agencies as saying, two days after suspending his role as president of the Russian Football Union.

"I will concentrate on work in the government."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Cook ton up as England revel on day 2

MELBOURNE • Alastair Cook completed a sparkling century in a stellar return to form as England savoured a rare day of domination in the fourth Ashes cricket test against Australia yesterday.

He raised his 32nd Test ton with a pull-shot to the fence in the final over before stumps, and strode off the ground unbeaten on 104, having pushed England to 192 for two on day two at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. His successor as captain, Joe Root, was 49 not out, the pair having reduced Australia's lead to 135 runs.

REUTERS

Wild Oats set mark but await appeal verdict

MELBOURNE • Australian super-maxi Wild Oats XI smashed the race record as they won their ninth Sydney to Hobart blue-water classic yesterday but face the possibility of a protest from second-placed LDV Comanche for a near-collision just after the start.

Wild Oats, helmed by Mark Richards, finished in one day, eight hours, 48 minutes and 50 seconds.

REUTERS