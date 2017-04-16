Sports World: Fit-again bowler New Hui Fen clinches Thai title

Fit-again bowler New Hui Fen clinches Thai title

BANGKOK • National kegler New Hui Fen made a successful comeback from injury yesterday, winning the women's Open at the Thailand International Open.

The 24-year-old, who has been hampered by a knee injury since December, beat Malaysia's Syaidatul Afifah 223-198 in the step-ladder final.

Slingers off to excellent start in ABL Finals

The Singapore Slingers opened the best-of-five Asean Basketball League (ABL) Finals with a 92-76 Game One victory over the Hong Kong Eastern Long Lions at the Southorn Stadium last night.

American centre Justin Howard poured in 45 points to lead the Slingers to victory. Game Two is on Tuesday at the same venue, with Game Three in the best-of-five series at the OCBC Arena in Singapore on Friday.

Warriors draw level with Albirex at top of table

Warriors FC joined Albirex Niigata at the top of the S-League football standings on 13 points from five games, after beating Brunei DPMM 5-3 in Bandar Seri Begawan last night.

They are behind the title holders on goal difference.

At Jalan Besar Stadium, Geylang International overcame bottom side Garena Young Lions 2-0 to move into fifth place on seven points. It was the sixth straight loss for the bottom side, who are without a point.

Triple treat for new Asian champion Hirano

Teen starlet Miu Hirano shocked the Wuxi home crowd by beating China's top three paddlers in a row to be the first Japanese in 21 years to win the singles title at the Asian Table Tennis Championships.

She stunned world No. 7 Chen Meng 3-0 in last night's final, after thumping world No. 2 and holder Zhu Yuling 3-0 in the semi-finals.

The day before on her 17th birthday, Hirano had eliminated world No. 1 and reigning Olympic and world champion Ding Ning 3-2 in the quarter-finals.

Carmelo saga set to end with impending exit

NEW YORK• The New York Knicks' increasingly uneasy relationship with Carmelo Anthony appears to be nearing an end, after the NBA club's president Phil Jackson said on Friday that the star forward would be "better off somewhere else".

Speaking at a press conference after a season in which the Knicks failed to make the play-offs for a third straight campaign, he indicated the nine-time All-Star was not a good fit for rebuilding plans.

El Sherbini stays at the top of squash world

EL-GOUNA (Egypt)• Egypt's Nour El Sherbini defeated compatriot Raneem El Welily 11-8, 11-9, 11-9 to retain her world squash title on Friday.

The 21-year-old top seed, who became the youngest world champion when she beat England's Laura Massaro in last year's final in Kuala Lumpur, needed just 40 minutes to secure victory over fourth seed El Welily.

El Welily lost the 2014 final to Malaysia's Nicol David in Cairo.

