Sports world: First Asian Tour event in China since 2008

First Asian Tour event in China since 2008

SHANGHAI • Golf's Asian Tour will sanction its first tournament in China for nine years in Xiamen next month, officials said yesterday.

The US$350,000 (S$477,000) Asian Golf Championship from Nov 30 to Dec 3 at Kaikou Golf Club will be the inaugural event under the Tour's strategic partnership signed with the China Golf Association in March.

The agreement is significant because the Asian Tour had been largely shut out of the giant potential market since China joined forces with the rival OneAsia tour in 2009.

REUTERS

Armour's fighting spirit finally pays off

JACKSON (Mississippi) • American golf journeyman Ryan Armour fired a four-under 68 on Sunday to capture his first PGA Tour title on his 105th start - at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

The 41-year-old had six birdies for a total of 269 and a five-shot win over Chesson Hadley, who also carded a 68.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Miller scores 35-ball ton in Proteas' victory

POTCHEFSTROOM (South Africa) • South Africa middle-order batsman David Miller hit the fastest Twenty20 international cricket century, as South Africa thumped Bangladesh by 83 runs on Sunday for a clean sweep of the two-match series.

Miller, who was dropped on zero, reached his ton off 35 balls, beating the 45 deliveries set by compatriot Richard Levi against New Zealand in 2012, and was 101 not out from 36 balls as he crashed seven fours and nine sixes.

REUTERS

Nouri latest to get Bundesliga chop

BERLIN • Werder Bremen's Alexander Nouri yesterday became the third German Bundesliga football coach sacked this season, after the axing of Wolfsburg's Andries Jonker last month and Bayern Munich's Carlo Ancelotti five weeks ago.

The 38-year-old's exit came a day after the 0-3 home loss to mid-table Augsburg left the club second from bottom, with just five points from five draws and as many defeats.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE