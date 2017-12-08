Sports World :Feng to face Szocs in $54k T2Apac final

Feng to face Szocs in $54k T2Apac final

JOHOR BARU • Singaporean paddler Feng Tianwei defeated China's former world junior champion Shi Xunyao 3-1 (7-11, 11-9, 11-7, 8-7) in the time-based (24min) T2Apac women's semi-final yesterday.

The world No. 11 will face Romania's Bernadette Szocs for the women's championship and US$40,000 (S$54,000) in Johor Baru today.

Feng will also feature for Team Maze in the team final against Team Persson.

James trey clinches win against Kings

LOS ANGELES • LeBron James nailed a clutch three-pointer with 16 seconds left as the Cleveland Cavaliers won a franchise record-tying 13th straight National Basketball Association game with a 101-95 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

21 races on F1 race calendar for 2018

A 21-race Formula One calendar has been confirmed for next year, according to the official F1 website. The Singapore Grand Prix will take place on Sept 16.

IOC to halt payments to world boxing body

LAUSANNE • The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday said it would not make any payments to the international boxing federation Aiba until problems over governance and finances are sorted out.

Aiba has been riven with in-fighting for months, with former president Wu Ching-kuo provisionally suspended and then stepping down last month.

REUTERS

Pacquiao seeking a Chinese champion

BEIJING • Filipino boxer Manny Pacquiao hopes to unearth the next Chinese world champion and help grow the sport with an academy in China.

The former eight-division world champion, 38, was in Beijing this week.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE