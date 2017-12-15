Sports World: Feng opens Finals campaign with win

Feng opens Finals campaign with win

ASTANA • Singapore paddler Feng Tianwei opened her ITTF World Tour Grand Finals women's singles campaign with a 4-1 (11-9, 7-11, 17-15, 11-5, 11-8) victory over Chinese Taipei's Cheng I-ching yesterday in Astana, Kazakhstan.

The 31-year-old will meet top seed and world No. 2 Chen Meng of China in the last eight today.

However, the Republic's Gao Ning and Pang Xue Jie exited the season-ender after their 3-0 (11-4, 11-2, 13-11) loss to Hong Kong's Ho Kwan Kit and Wong Chun Ting in the men's doubles quarter-finals.

Choo off the mark at Indonesian Masters

JAKARTA • Singapore golfer Choo Tze Huang fired an opening six-under 66 at the Asian Tour's season-ending Indonesian Masters yesterday.

He will go into the second round four shots behind leader Justin Rose.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

George silences boos on return to Indiana

LOS ANGELES • Russell Westbrook recorded his ninth triple-double of the National Basketball Association season and Paul George made a successful return to Indiana as the Oklahoma City Thunder edged the Pacers 100-95 on Wednesday.

George was booed loudly whenever he touched the ball in his first return to the Bankers Life Fieldhouse arena since being traded five months ago. He scored 12 points and backed up Westbrook's 10-point, 17-rebound and 12-assist performance.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Favourites upset at Superseries Finals

DUBAI • World No. 1 Son Wan Ho of South Korea and Denmark's Viktor Axelsen both suffered defeats on the second day of badminton's BWF World Superseries Finals in Dubai yesterday. Son lost 15-21, 21-13, 16-21 to Hong Kong's Ng Ka Long in Group A, while China's Shi Yuqi defeated Axelsen 13-21, 21-18, 21-17 in Group B.

Malan, Bairstow hold pace attack at bay

PERTH • Dawid Malan struck England's first century of the Ashes series as the tourists saw off Australia's pacemen to emerge on top of an enthralling first day of the third Test at the Waca yesterday.

The middle order batsman's unbeaten 110 anchored a flourishing 174-run stand with wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow (75 not out) as the pair pushed England to 305 for four at stumps.

REUTERS