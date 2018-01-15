Sports World: Fencer Amita bows out of World Cup

Fencer Amita bows out of World Cup

Teenage fencer Amita Berthier's challenge at the women's senior foil World Cup in Katowice, Poland, ended on Friday.

The 17-year-old, who is based in the United States, lost 14-15 in her direct elimination match with Japan's Sumire Tsuji to rank 100th out of 184 fencers.

Amita, who had earlier won four of her six matches in the poules, is the second-youngest competitor at the competition.

The ST Star of the Month for December will now turn her attention to next month's Asian Junior & Cadet Championships in Dubai.

Hanbin, Alexander star in Slingers' win

The Singapore Slingers clinched a 92-81 victory over the CLS Knights Indonesia in an Asean Basketball League (ABL) match at the GOR Kertajaya in Surabaya last night.

While the hosts were on a five-match losing streak, they made the Slingers work, with Mario Wusyang and Brian Williams scoring 20 and 19 points respectively.

But Xavier Alexander and Ng Hanbin starred for the Slingers with 22 points apiece, while new import Chris Charles contributed 18 points. Neo Beng Siang's side, who are sixth in the ABL standings, will host Thailand's Mono Vampire next at the OCBC Arena on Friday.

Hoge one shot in front after a 64

HONOLULU (Hawaii) • Tom Hoge birdied the final two holes to take a one-stroke lead after the third round of golf's Sony Open in Hawaii on Saturday.

He signed for a six-under 64 at Waialae Country Club, while halfway leader Brian Harman remained in the hunt for a third PGA Tour victory with a 68 that put him one shot back, alongside Patton Kizzire (64).

REUTERS