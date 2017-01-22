Sports World : Ex-Saint Fonte now a Hammer

Ex-Saint Fonte now a Hammer

LONDON • West Ham have signed Portuguese footballer Jose Fonte from Southampton in an £8 million (S$14.12 million) swoop on Friday.

Fonte, who had been at Southampton for over three years, agreed a 21/2-year contract with West Ham. The Euro 2016 winner also has an option to extend the deal for another season.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Former Selecao boss dies

RIO DE JANEIRO • Former Brazil football coach Carlos Alberto Silva has died at the age of 77, his former club Guarani said on Friday.

Silva, who coached Brazil from 1987 to 1988 and also led FC Porto to two Portuguese league titles, died at his home in the south-eastern Brazilian city of Belo Horizonte, Guarani said on the club's website. Media reports said he was recovering from heart surgery.

XINHUA

Spurs' Gasol faces spell on sidelines

WASHINGTON • San Antonio Spurs centre Pau Gasol underwent surgery on Friday to repair a broken ring finger on his left hand and will miss the next few weeks of the National Basketball Association season, according to multiple reports.

ESPN said the timetable for Gasol's return could be four to eight weeks while Yahoo Sports said the Spaniard could be out for as long as six weeks.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Vonn makes winning comeback on ice

BERLIN • United States ski queen Lindsey Vonn demonstrated her return to form yesterday after nearly a year out injured with victory in the downhill at Garmisch, her 77th World Cup win.

Vonn, sidelined after fracturing her arm last year, surged down Garmisch's icy Kandahar course in 1min 43.41sec to claim victory from Swiss star Lara Gut, 0.15sec behind. Germany's Viktoria Rebensburg was third at 0.48 back.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE