Sports World: Ex-NFL star commits suicide in prison

Ex-NFL star commits suicide in prison

BOSTON • Former National Football League (NFL) star Aaron Hernandez, 27, hanged himself on Tuesday in the jail cell where he was serving a life sentence for murder, just days after being acquitted of a second double-murder charge.

The former New England Patriots tight end was arrested in June 2013 and accused of murdering an acquaintance near his Massachusetts home. He was convicted of that killing and sentenced to life in prison in 2015 but on Friday was found not guilty of another 2012 double murder.

REUTERS

Five Russians come clean about doping

MOSCOW • Five Russian athletes have voluntarily admitted doping code violations. A statement on the country's track and field federation's website named the athletes as hammer thrower Anna Bulgakova, 400m runner Antonina Krivoshapka, shot putter Yevgeniya Kolodko, discus thrower Vera Ganeyeva and pole vaulter Dmitry Starodubtsev.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Sun Yang still China's brightest freestyler

QINGDAO • Triple Olympic champion Sun Yang's domination in freestyle events remains unshakable in China, after he swept five individual titles at the national swimming championships.

After almost eight months away from competition, the 25 year-old won golds in the 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m and 1,500m freestyle events in Qingdao.

XINHUA

Japan set to rule at Asian Rugby C'ship

TOKYO • Japan coach Jamie Joseph is backing his side for this year's Asian Rugby Championship, a lopsided scrap unlikely to offer many clues in their build up to the 2019 World Cup.

The former All Black yesterday will be leading a team featuring 16 new faces for their opener in South Korea on Saturday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

adidas slammed for insensitive e-mail

WASHINGTON • German sportswear giant adidas sparked a social media outcry on Tuesday after sending an e-mail congratulating runners in the Boston Marathon for having "survived" the race.

The choice of words jarred as memories remain fresh of the 2013 deadly bombing at the event.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Paulinho pledges Guangzhou stay

RIO DE JANEIRO • Chinese Super League football club Guangzhou Evergrande's midfielder Paulinho has denied speculation linking him with a return to European football.

The 28-year-old former Tottenham Hotspur is reportedly a transfer target of several clubs, including Barcelona.

XINHUA

Oceania backs North America's Cup bid

NEW YORK • The Oceania Football Confederation, one of Fifa's six regional governing bodies, threw its "collective support" behind a bid by the United States, Mexico and Canada to host the 2026 World Cup on Tuesday, putting a shoulder behind the effort to bring football's biggest event back to North America.

NY TIMES