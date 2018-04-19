Sports World: Ex-Fina official arrested over murder

Ex-Fina official arrested over murder

BUDAPEST • Hungarian police on Tuesday arrested Tamas Gyarfas, a Fina executive and former head of the Hungarian Swimming Association, on suspicion of ordering a hit on a media tycoon in 1988.

Janos Fenyo, who owned a portfolio of newspapers and magazines and a TV network, was killed at a stop light on Feb 11, 1998.

In a statement, Hungarian police said they had detained a 69-year-old Budapest man and gave his name as Tamas Gy.

REUTERS

Five City stars in PFA Team of the Year

LONDON • Five players from Manchester City have been named in the Professional Footballers' Association Premier League Team of the Year.

The league champions could boast of Nicolas Otamendi, Kyle Walker, Kevin de Bruyne, David Silva and Sergio Aguero - who on Tuesday was ruled out of the rest of the club's domestic season following knee surgery - in the team.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, Manchester United's David de Gea, Chelsea's Marcos Alonso, and Tottenham trio Harry Kane, Christian Eriksen and Jan Vertonghen completed the line-up.

The PFA Player of the Year award will be unveiled on Sunday.

THE GUARDIAN

Fifa probes racist chants in Russia

PARIS • Fifa has opened disciplinary proceedings against World Cup hosts Russia over monkey chants heard during a friendly international against France, a spokesman told AFP on Tuesday.

Paul Pogba and Ousmane Dembele were allegedly targeted by racist chanting during the match in St Petersburg last month.

The Russian Football Union said it was ready to cooperate with the probe by football's world governing body, with less than two months until the start of the World Cup on June 14.

AGENCE-FRANCE PRESSE

Fifa official quizzed for embezzlement

PARIS • Fifa executive committee member Constant Omari has been taken into custody as part of a probe into embezzlement, a Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) investigating magistrate said yesterday.

Omari, who is also the head of the DRC's football association and vice-president of the African Football Confederation, is suspected of embezzling US$1 million (S$1.3 million) along with three other men. AGENCE-FRANCE PRESSE

Djokovic, Nadal into Monaco third round

MONACO • Serbia's Novak Djokovic, playing only his fourth tournament since last year's Wimbledon, needed 10 match points to claim a hard-fought 7-6 (7-2), 7-5 victory over Borna Coric yesterday, setting up a Monte Carlo Masters third-round clash with fifth seed Dominic Thiem of Austria.

Japan's Kei Nishikori also continued his comeback from injury with a 7-5, 6-2 win over Russian Daniil Medvedev to reach the third round.

World No. 1 Rafa Nadal also progressed , beating Aljaz Bedene 6-1, 6-3.

AGENCE-FRANCE PRESSE