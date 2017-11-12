Sports World : Evra quits Marseille, banned for season

Evra quits Marseille, banned for season

ZURICH • Marseille full-back Patrice Evra has been banned from European club football for the rest of the season, Uefa said on Friday, and is leaving the Ligue 1 club by mutual consent.

The former France international, 36, was sent off before kick-off in the Europa League match earlier this month at Portugal's Vitoria Guimaraes, after he appeared to kick a fan at the side of the pitch. He has been banned from all Uefa club competition games until June 30.

REUTERS

Another leg injury for sidelined Bale

MADRID • Real Madrid's injury-prone star Gareth Bale suffered another leg injury on Friday, adding to the frustrations of the Welsh footballer who has already been sidelined with a calf strain for five weeks.

Bale has not featured for Real since suffering another calf injury in the Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund on Sept 26. He was also ruled out of Wales' key World Cup qualifier against the Republic of Ireland last month. Without him, Wales lost 1-0 and saw their hopes of making the Finals in Russia next year shattered.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

No decision yet on Massa's replacement

SAO PAULO • Williams will take their time in announcing Brazilian Felipe Massa's replacement for next season, the F1 team's technical head Paddy Lowe said on Friday.

Massa, 36, announced ahead of his home Grand Prix at Interlagos this weekend that he is leaving F1 at the end of the year. Williams have tested Poland's Robert Kubica and Britain's Paul di Resta, but also have German Pascal Wehrlein and Russian Daniil Kvyat on the list.

REUTERS

Aguero seals 1-0 win over Russia

MOSCOW • A late goal from Sergio Aguero unlocked a stubborn Russian defence yesterday as Argentina showed their intent ahead of the 2018 World Cup with a 1-0 win over the tournament hosts at Moscow's renovated 81,000-capacity Luzhniki stadium which will host next year's final.

Aguero broke the deadlock in the 86th minute when he headed in a rebound from his own blocked shot after a sharp break down the right wing and low cross from Cristian Pavon.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE