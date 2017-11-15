Sports World: Everton's approach for Silva turned down

Everton's approach for Silva turned down

LONDON • Everton suffered a setback in their search for a new manager when an approach for Marco Silva was rejected by Watford.

Three weeks after the dismissal of Ronald Koeman, Everton made a move for Silva. The Portuguese is understood to be open to the idea of talking to Everton, but the Merseyside football club's request for permission to speak to him has been turned down by Watford.

Caretaker manager David Unsworth looks likely to remain in charge for the English Premier League match away to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

THE TIMES, LONDON

Evra aims for strong return to football

PARIS • Patrice Evra has vowed to come back "stronger than ever" in his first public message since leaving Marseille and being hit with a season-long European football ban for gongfu kicking a supporter.

Evra, who was sent off after attacking the Marseille fan ahead of the French Ligue 1 side's 1-0 Europa League defeat by Vitoria Guimaraes on Nov 2, made the promise while pulling a Jeep in a light-hearted Instagram post filmed in Dubai.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Clyne could be out for another 3 months

LONDON • Liverpool's injured England right-back Nathaniel Clyne could be sidelined for up to three more months after having back surgery, British media reported on Monday.

The former Southampton footballer has not played since suffering the injury in a pre-season game against Tranmere Rovers in July, and could now be out until mid-February.

REUTERS

French skier Poisson dies in training crash

PARIS • French Alpine skier David Poisson has died following a crash during training at the Canadian resort of Nakiska, the French skiing federation said in a statement on Monday.

Poisson, 35, won the bronze medal in the downhill at the world championships in 2013. A specialist in speed events, he finished seventh in the downhill event at the 2010 Olympics. He also took part in the 2014 Games.

REUTERS

Semenya to attempt the double again

JOHANNESBURG • Caster Semenya will again attempt the 800 metres and 1,500m double at next year's Commonwealth Games before setting her sights on a world record.

She won gold in the shorter distance in 1min 55.16sec and a bronze in the 1,500m at the World Championship in London in August. Her coach Jean Verster said the 800m world record would be a priority for Semenya after the April Games at the Gold Coast. The world mark of 1:53.28 was set by Czech Jarmila Kratochvilova in Munich in 1983.

REUTERS