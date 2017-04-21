Sports World: Eagles flying high after beating DPMM

Eagles flying high after beating DPMM

Shahfiq Ghani's 13th-minute goal and Victor Coto's 52th-minute penalty gave Geylang International a 2-0 win over former S-League champions Brunei DPMM at Bedok Stadium last night.

The Eagles move into fourth place on 10 points from six games, behind Home United on goal difference, and they trail holders Albirex Niigata and Warriors FC by three points.

Feng and Gao win openers in S. Korea

Singapore's top singles paddlers both eased into the last 16 of the Korean Open in Incheon yesterday.

Women's world No. 3 Feng Tianwei beat Saki Shibata of Japan 11-5, 11-5, 14-12, 11-7, while Gao Ning took out Dane Jonathan Groth 11-9, 12-10, 8-11, 11-6, 11-5. But Asian champion Miu Hirano thumped Singapore's Lin Ye 12-10, 11-6, 11-4, 11-7, while another Japanese Minami Ando beat Yu Mengyu 12-10, 8-11, 11-4, 12-10, 12-10.

In men's doubles, Gao and Pang Xue Jie are in the quarter-finals after edging out the unrelated Swedes Kristian Karlsson and Mattias Karlsson 4-11, 17-15, 11-7, 5-11, 11-9. But Lin and Zhou Yihan have been eliminated in the women's doubles 11-6, 11-6, 11-8 by Germans Shan Xiaona and Petrissa Solja.

Farah's jab legit but not noted properly

LONDON • Double Olympic champion Mo Farah was given a legal dose of a controversial supplement before the 2014 London Marathon, but the treatment was not properly recorded.

Dr Robin Chakraverty, former chief medical officer at UK Athletics, told British legislators he injected Farah with 13.5ml of L-carnitine before his London Marathon debut but had "forgotten" to record it in the necessary forms.

REUTERS

Watson leads by one in stormy Shenzhen

BEIJING • American Bubba Watson posted a six-under 66 to take a slender clubhouse lead in the opening round of the weather-hit first day of the European Tour's Shenzhen International golf event in China yesterday.

South African pair Dean Burmester and Haydn Porteous, Frenchman Gregory Bourdy, Thai Thongchai Jaidee and German Maximilian Kieffer managed to complete their rounds to sit just a shot back, after storms suspended play for two hours in the afternoon.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Olympic medallist killed in bike accident

KINGSTON (Jamaica) • Former Olympic high jumper Germaine Mason, who won silver for Britain at the 2008 Games in Beijing, died yesterday in a motorcycle crash in Jamaica, news reports said.

The 34-year-old was born in the Caribbean island but changed his allegiance to Britain in 2006. Reports in both countries, citing police, said he was heading to Kingston when he lost control of the bike. He was killed on the spot, Jamaican paper The Gleaner said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE