Sports world: Dual Olympic rowing champion Murray retires

Dual Olympic rowing champion Murray retires

WELLINGTON • One of rowing's most dominant partnerships has ended with the retirement of double Olympic champion Eric Murray, who won back-to-back gold medals for New Zealand in the men's coxless pair with Hamish Bond.

Their eight-year unbeaten streak stands at 69 races, during which they won six world titles, took gold at the 2012 London Games and also in Rio de Janeiro last year.

REUTERS

Italy-Scotland to be free for children under 12

Children under the age of 12 can watch the Italy-Scotland rugby Test match held on June 10 at the National Stadium for free.

Single adult tickets start from $20 and they are now on sale from www.sportshub.com.sg

Wimbledon announces increase in prize money

LONDON • Wimbledon is to announce a significant increase in prize money for this year's tennis championships to take account of the low value of the pound against the US dollar since Brexit.

The gentlemen's and ladies' singles champions will each earn more than £2 million (S$3.6 million) for the first time.

THE TIMES, LONDON

Two of Owens' 1936 gold medals to be auctioned

LOS ANGELES • Two of the four gold medals won by US athletics legend Jesse Owens at the 1936 Berlin Olympics will go under the hammer in August, according to Heritage Auctions.

Owens captured the 100m, 200m and the long jump and helped the 4x100m relay team claim gold as Nazi Germany leader Adolf Hitler watched.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE