Sports World: DQ for Jing Wen, who fails to enter B final

DQ for Jing Wen, who fails to enter B final

Swimmer Quah Jing Wen did not make the finals of the women's 200-yard butterfly on the last day of the women's National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I Swimming and Diving Championships yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The 17-year-old Texas A&M undergraduate was disqualified in the heats after her head did not surface by the 15-metre mark, although she would not have made the A or B final anyway.

Her splits in the heats added up to 1min 55.67sec, while the qualifying times for the A and B finals were 1:53.31 and 1:55.38 respectively.

Valencia beat Alaves to maintain fine form

MADRID • Valencia continued their impressive form by beating Alaves 3-1 at home in LaLiga on Saturday, to climb above Spanish football giants Real Madrid into provisional third spot in the standings in a boost to return to the Champions League.

Valencia (59 points) are two above Real, who hosted Girona yesterday (early this morning, Singapore time), and 14 clear of fifth-placed Sevilla, who go to Leganes. Marcelino Garcia Toral's side will qualify automatically for next season's Champions League by finishing in the top four.

REUTERS

Buffon back in Italy squad for friendlies

MILAN • Italy have included veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon in their squad for this month's football friendlies, extending an international career that appeared to have ended with their failure to qualify for the World Cup.

The 40-year-old, who has made 175 appearances, had confirmed his international retirement immediately after the 0-0 draw with Sweden in November which condemned Italy to watching the World Cup from the sidelines. But he subsequently said he would accept a call-up from interim coach Luigi di Biagio and was duly named in the squad for the matches away to England on Friday and against Argentina in Manchester four days later.

REUTERS

Park's sizzling 63 gives her slight edge

LOS ANGELES • South Korean golfer Park In Bee fired a nine-under 63 to seize a one-stroke lead after Saturday's third round of the LPGA Founders Cup.

Park, a seven-time Major winner, opened with four birdies and an eagle in the first five holes and vaulted atop the leaderboard at 14-under 202. That was one stroke ahead of Colombia's Mariajo Uribe (67), with Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn (68) third on 204 at the Wildfire Golf Club in Phoenix, Arizona.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

James earns 70th triple-double in win

LOS ANGELES • LeBron James' 70th career triple-double propelled the short-handed Cleveland Cavaliers to a 114-109 National Basketball Association (NBA) victory over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday.

He finished with 33 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists as the win saw the Cavs (40-29) finish a six-game road-trip 3-3 - despite the injury absences of Kevin Love, Rodney Hood, Kyle Korver, Larry Nance Jr, Cedi Osman and Tristan Thompson.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE