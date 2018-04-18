Sports World: DPMM thrash Eagles to move to 2nd in SPL table

DPMM thrash Eagles to move to 2nd in SPL table

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN • Brunei DPMM moved up to second on six points with a better goal difference in the Singapore Premier League, after beating Geylang International 4-1 at home last night.

DPMM's Adi Said opened the scoring before Noor Ariff equalised for the Eagles. Iranian striker Mojtaba Mollasaraei then restored DPMM's lead before Ukranian striker Volodymyr Priyomov added a brace in the second half to seal the win. Geylang remain rooted to the bottom of the table.

European teams against 48-team World Cup

LONDON • Top football leagues across Europe are opposed to Fifa's expansion plans for the 2022 World Cup and future editions of the Club World Cup, the European Leagues president Lars-Christer Olsson has said.

Fifa plans to expand the World Cup from 32 teams to 48 for the 2026 tournament and president Gianni Infantino was open to introducing the proposal at the 2022 Finals in Qatar. The European Leagues, an umbrella group for 32 professional leagues and associations from 25 European countries, is against the proposed expansion, which would add extra days and matches to the event.

REUTERS

No action against Folau for anti-gay comments

SYDNEY • Rugby Australia said yesterday it had accepted Israel Folau's position that he did not mean to harm the game with his anti-gay remarks posted on social media earlier this month and confirmed that he would face no sanction.

Folau, who is an evangelical Christian, created a firestorm of controversy in Australia, and in rugby circles, after he wrote on his Instagram page that gays would be condemned to "hell" if they failed to "repent".

REUTERS