Sports World: Dortmund bus bomber charged

Dortmund bus bomber charged

BERLIN • A German-Russian man suspected of detonating three bombs targeting the Borussia Dortmund football team bus in a plan to profit from a plunging share price appeared in a German court yesterday, charged with 28 counts of attempted murder.

Sergei V, who was led into a courtroom at the Dortmund regional court in handcuffs, may face a life sentence in prison if he is found guilty. No plea was entered.

In addition, the 28-year-old is accused of inflicting grievous bodily harm and of causing an explosion.

REUTERS

Peru skipper will be in Finals as drug ban cut

ZURICH • Peru captain Paolo Guerrero will be able to play at the World Cup Finals in Russia next year, after Fifa's appeal committee cut his ban for failing a doping test from one year to six months on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old, who plays for Flamengo in Brazil, had been suspended by world football governing body Fifa on Dec 8 after testing positive for the cocaine metabolite benzoylecgonine after Peru's 0-0 draw away to Argentina in a World Cup qualifier in October.

REUTERS

Birmingham to host 2022 C'wealth Games

LONDON • England's second-largest city Birmingham was confirmed as the host of the 2022 Commonwealth Games yesterday after a troubled bidding process.

The Games were originally awarded to South African city Durban in 2015, but it had the event taken away earlier this year for financial reasons.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Villanueva's potty not spared in break-in

NEW YORK • Former National Basketball Association (NBA) player Charlie Villanueva was upset after discovering that his Dallas home was burglarised on Tuesday, but even angrier to learn that robbers had made off with his toilet bowl.

"I'm still in shock of the things they stole but the one that stand out the most is a toilet... Bro a toilet, can't get my mind off that. A toilet... Wow," he tweeted.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE