Sports World: Djokovic dumped out of Monte Carlo

Djokovic dumped out of Monte Carlo

MONTE CARLO • Novak Djokovic was knocked out of the Monte Carlo Masters by Dominic Thiem in the third round yesterday.

Austrian Thiem, a two-time French Open semi-finalist, was the better player for much of the match and won 6-7 (2-7), 6-2, 6-3 despite a battling effort from Djokovic. The Serb, a 12-time Grand Slam champion, has not reached a quarter-final since Wimbledon last July having been struggling with a right elbow injury.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Williams, Murray in Roland Garros draw

PARIS • Former world No. 1 Serena Williams was officially entered on the Roland Garros entry list on Wednesday in what would be her first Grand Slam event since last year's Australian Open.

Also appearing on the French Open main draw line-up is Andy Murray, who has not played since last year's Wimbledon.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Real and Valencia drop points at home

MADRID • Cristiano Ronaldo's back-heel late in the game earned Real Madrid a point in a 1-1 LaLiga draw with Athletic Bilbao at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Earlier on Wednesday, fourth-placed Valencia lost 1-2 at home to Getafe. The defeat left Valencia three points behind Real.

REUTERS

VAR decisions to be shown to all in Russia

COVERCIANO (Italy) • Four video assistant referees (VAR) will be present at every game at the World Cup in Russia with replays to be shown on giant screens inside stadiums, Fifa said on Wednesday.

Over the next two weeks two groups of 36 referees and 63 assistants will be trained for the World Cup in Coverciano, with the VAR system to be used at the tournament for the first time.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Maroney recounts abuse on US TV

NEW YORK • McKayla Maroney said she was molested "hundreds" of times by former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

The Olympic champion gymnast told the Today Show's Savannah Guthrie on Wednesday that the abuse started at their first meeting, when she was 13, and continued for years afterwards. Nassar pleaded guilty to molesting female athletes under the guise of medical treatment and was sentenced this year to life in prison.

REUTERS

Alvarez banned six months for doping

LAS VEGAS • Mexican middleweight boxer Saul "Canelo" Alvarez was handed a six-month ban by the Nevada State Athletic Commission on Wednesday over the failed drug test which forced his rematch with Gennady Golovkin to be cancelled.

At a hearing in Las Vegas, the commission unanimously approved a deal that will see Alvarez suspended for six months from the date of his failed test on Feb 17.

The 27-year-old will be free to fight again in August, raising the possibility of a rescheduled Golovkin fight in September. Golovkin will first face Vanes Martirosyan on May 5 in Los Angeles.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE