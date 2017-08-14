Sports World: Diniz, 39, the oldest to win a world crown

Diniz, 39, the oldest to win a world crown

LONDON • Yohann Diniz became the oldest athletics world champion yesterday when he won the 50km walk at the age of 39 in London - beating the old record by another walker, 37-year-old Soviet Veniamin Soldatenko, who won a specially-staged 50km event in Malmo in 1976.

The Frenchman, who finished in 3 hrs 33min 12sec, was slightly behind his three-year-old world record of 3:32:33. Japan's Hirooki Arai took silver (3:41:17) while compatriot Kai Kobayashi (3:41:19) was third.

REUTERS

Durant contrite over comments about India

LOS ANGELES • National Basketball Association star Kevin Durant has apologised for comments about his trip to India which he described as being "20 years behind" the times and resembling an American slum.

The Golden State Warriors player was in India recently to hold a series of basketball camps.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Dembele suspended for training no-show

FRANKFURT • Borussia Dortmund yesterday said Ousmane Dembele remained suspended "until further notice" for skipping training last week, as speculation continues to swirl over the wantaway forward's possible move to Spanish football giants Barcelona.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Injured Sharapova to skip Cincinnati

CINCINNATI • Maria Sharapova has withdrawn from this week's WTA tournament in Cincinnati with a left forearm injury.

The move came a week after the Russian withdrew from a WTA event in Toronto.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Cheika slams decision to drop Western Force

SYDNEY • The decision to dump the Western Force from Super Rugby was a massive disappointment for their "huge" supporter base, Wallabies coach Michael Cheika said yesterday.

The team are mulling further legal action against the Australian Rugby Union after the governing body rescinded their Super Rugby licence on Friday.

REUTERS