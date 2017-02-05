Sports World: Decent outing for Mardan as Jazz wins

Decent outing for Mardan as Jazz wins

Singapore's top golfer Mardan Mamat closed with an even-par 71 to finish joint 17th at four-under 280 in the Bangladesh Open.

He won US$3,705 (S$5,225) at Dhaka's Kurmitola Golf Club.

Overnight leader Jazz Janewattananond of Thailand shot a 67 for a 267 total to beat local favourite Siddikur Rahman (66) by four strokes. Singaporean Mitchell Slorach ended with a 69 for 284 to tie for 26th spot but compatriot Koh Deng Shan's poor 75 left him on 291 for joint-57th place.

Rockets retire Yao's jersey, beat Bulls

HOUSTON • The Houston Rockets feted Hall of Famer Yao Ming on Friday, retiring the ground-breaking Chinese basketball star's No. 11 jersey in an emotional half-time ceremony during their 121-117 overtime win over the Chicago Bulls.

He was the first overall draft selection in 2002 and the first player drafted No. 1 who did not play collegiately in the United States.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

US give Arena winning start in second stint

LOS ANGELES • Jordan Morris struck in the 59th minute to lift the United States to a 1-0 friendly victory over Jamaica on Friday, the first victory of Bruce Arena's second spell as coach of the football team.

Arena returned to the job after Jurgen Klinsmann was sacked in November in the wake of two World Cup qualifying defeats.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Djokovic recovers for Serbia to lead 2-0

PARIS • Novak Djokovic survived an injury scare and battled back from a set and a break down to help Serbia take a 2-0 lead over Russia in the Davis Cup World Group tie on Friday.

The 12-time tennis Grand Slam winner, looking to rebuild his confidence after a shock second-round exit at the Australian Open, dropped the first set and was 0-3 down in the second against promising 20-year-old Daniil Medvedev, before winning 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 in Nis.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

La Liga catching up with EPL in revenue

MADRID • La Liga expects to cut the gap with the English Premier League and come close to matching its financial strength by 2020, the Spanish football federation's president Javier Tebas said on Friday.

La Liga is predicting total revenues of €3.32 billion (S$5.04 billion) at the end of the current season, a €1.23 billion increase from the 2011-12 campaign and around €270 million up from last year.

Premier League clubs generated a record revenue of £3.4 billion (S$6 billion) in the 2014-15 season, a 3 per cent increase from the previous campaign. Accountancy firm Deloitte projected that that figure will grow by over 20 per cent in 2016-17 to more than £4.3 billion.

REUTERS

Former Boks skipper critically ill in hospital

JOHANNESBURG • South African rugby legend Joost van der Westhuizen, who is battling motor neurone disease, is in a "critical condition" after he was rushed to hospital yesterday, his foundation said.

The 45-year-old former scrum-half, a Springboks captain who won the 1995 World Cup, was diagnosed with the condition in 2011.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE