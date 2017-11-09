Sports World: Cubs crash out of U-19 AFC football qualifiers

Cubs crash out of U-19 AFC football qualifiers

Singapore's Under-18 football team were beaten 2-4 by Mongolia in an Asian Football Confederation U-19 Championship qualifier yesterday.

Danial Syafiq gave the Cubs a 22nd-minute lead with a penalty and Saifullah Akbar added a second three minutes later. But the hosts scored just before the break and added three more in the second half.

Singapore are last in Group I with three losses and failed to qualify for next year's finals held in China. The Cubs had earlier lost 1-3 to Thailand and 0-7 to Japan.

All-Star pitcher dies in plane crash in Florida

NEW YORK • Roy Halladay, a retired pitcher who starred for the Toronto Blue Jays and the Philadelphia Phillies, died on Tuesday when his plane crashed in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida. He was 40.

Halladay was a two-time Cy Young Award winner and an eight-time All-Star. In 2010, he threw the 20th perfect game in major league history during the regular season, and in a division play-off series against Cincinnati, he threw the second no-hitter in post-season history.

NYTIMES

US' first openly gay male athlete retires

TORONTO • Former US international and Los Angeles Galaxy defender Robbie Rogers, who in 2012 became the first openly gay male to compete in a major North American professional sport, announced his retirement on Tuesday. Rogers, 30, spent 10 years in Major League Soccer and won league titles in 2008 and 2014, the latter with LA. He was ruled out of the current MLS season in May due to nerve damage in his left ankle that required surgery.

REUTERS

Azarenka skips Fed Cup for custody fight

TORONTO • Victoria Azarenka will miss this weekend's Fed Cup final in Minsk against the United States due to an ongoing custody battle with her baby son's father, the former world No. 1 said on Tuesday.

She returned to action in June after the birth of her son Leo in December but skipped the US Open in September amid the custody battle.

Belarus have never won a Fed Cup championship while the United States won the last of their record 17 titles in 2000.

REUTERS

Yoo fires first-round 65 to lead in China

SHANGHAI • Yoo Sun Young surged into a one-shot lead after yesterday's first round of the Blue Bay LPGA in Hainan. Sun shot a seven-under-par 65 at Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Club with compatriot Park Sung Hyun, the new world No. 1, in tied ninth, three shots off the lead. Sun leads by one over China's Xiang Sui, who shot 66.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE