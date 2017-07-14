Sports World: Cubs' AFF U-15 journey to end at group stage

Cubs' AFF U-15 journey to end at group stage

CHONBURI (Thailand) • Singapore will not progress to the knockout stage of the Asean Football Federation Under-15 Championship, after they suffered their third consecutive defeat yesterday.

Their 0-2 loss to Myanmar left them at the bottom of six-team Group A. They have yet to score a goal or pick up a point from three matches played so far, while they have conceded 12 goals.

The Cubs will face hosts and group leaders Thailand tomorrow. The top two teams of the two groups will progress to the semi-finals.

Costa joins Juventus on a year-long loan deal

ROME • Juventus have signed Brazilian winger Douglas Costa on a season-long loan from Bayern Munich, with an option to make the move permanent, the Italian Serie A football champions said on Wednesday.

Juve can purchase Costa outright for €40 million (S$62.87 million) if they trigger the option before July next year and will pay Bayern an initial €6 million for the 26-year-old as part of the loan agreement.

Costa's departure comes a day after Bayern completed a deal for Colombia playmaker James Rodriguez from Real Madrid on a two-year loan.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Januzaj leaves United for Real Sociedad

MADRID• Real Sociedad have signed Manchester United winger Adnan Januzaj for a reported fee of £9.8 million (S$17.45 million), the Spanish LaLiga football club said on Wednesday. The Belgian, 22, inked a five-year contract. United have a buy-back clause in the deal.

REUTERS

