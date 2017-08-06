Sports World: Crusaders win record 8th Super Rugby crown

Crusaders win record 8th Super Rugby crown

JOHANNESBURG • The Canterbury Crusaders claimed an eighth Super Rugby title with a 25-17 win over South Africa's Lions at Ellis Park yesterday.

Tries from wing Seta Tamanivalu, centre Jack Goodhue and No. 8 Kieran Read extended the Crusaders record as the most successful team in the competition. The Lions played for 41 minutes with 14 men following a red card for Kwagga Smith.

Albirex beat Geylang 5-0 to extend S-League lead

Leaders Albirex Niigata thrashed Geylang International 5-0 in the S-League yesterday.

Shoichiro Sakamoto, Ryuya Motoda (two goals), Kento Nagasaki, and Tsubasa Sano were on the scoresheet at Jurong East Stadium.

Albirex lead Tampines Rovers by nine points but have played two more games.

Reds rocked as Lallana set to miss two months

LONDON • Liverpool will be without midfielder Adam Lallana for "a couple of months" due to a thigh injury, the Premier League football club announced on Friday.

The England international, 29, suffered the injury during Liverpool's friendly match against Atletico Madrid in Munich on Wednesday.

He will miss Liverpool's two-legged Champions League play-off against Hoffenheim as well as league games against Watford, Crystal Palace, Arsenal, Manchester City, Burnley and Leicester City.

Curry cards 2nd straight 74 in decent golf debut

LOS ANGELES • Stephen Curry impressed the professionals and the large gallery following him on Friday, as the National Basketball Association (NBA) All-Star fired his second consecutive four-over 74 in the second round of the Web.com Tour's Ellie Mae Classic.

Despite the gutsy performance in his professional golf debut, he came up well short of making the cut, with an eight-over 148 total. There were four who shot worse scores than Curry. The cut line fell at three under.

