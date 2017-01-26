Sports World: Coutinho pledges future to Liverpool

Coutinho pledges future to Liverpool

LONDON • Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp believes the Reds have made a significant statement in tying down "world class" Philippe Coutinho to a new contract.

The Brazilian playmaker's new deal is understood to be for five years, worth between £150,000 and £200,000 (S$259,000-S$345,000) a week - making him one of the club's highest earners - and does not include a buyout clause .

THE GUARDIAN

PSG close in on Benfica's Guedes

PARIS • Portuguese forward Goncalo Guedes was on the verge of a reported €30 million (S$45.66 million) move from Benfica to Paris Saint Germain (PSG) yesterday as the Ligue 1 side said he was undergoing a medical with them.

The 20-year-old winger arrived in Paris on Tuesday and the PSG website featured a front page photo of Guedes holding up a PSG club scarf and wearing one of their track suits.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Spurs edge Raptors in 5th win on the spin

LOS ANGELES • LaMarcus Aldridge scored 21 points as the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Toronto Raptors 108-106 on Tuesday to stay on the heels of Golden State at the top of the NBA's Western Conference.

Aldridge, who also grabbed seven rebounds and two assists, led the scoring as the Spurs notched their fifth win on the trot to improve to 36-9, two games behind the Warriors (38-7).

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Cyclist Cooke goes on the warpath

LONDON • Cyclist Bradley Wiggins's explanation for taking the steroid triamcinolone days before his 2012 Tour de France win has been questioned by Nicole Cooke, who told a British parliamentary inquiry that she was "sceptical" and "disturbed" with his account that he needed it to treat severe allergy symptoms.

Cooke, a former Olympic, world and Commonwealth road race champion, also lacerated Team Sky for their claims to be the cleanest team in cycling and said she had no faith in the ability of the UK Anti-Doping Agency.

THE GUARDIAN