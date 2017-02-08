Sports World: Court powerless to plug Beckham leak

Court powerless to plug Beckham leak

LONDON • A High Court injunction blocking the publication of David Beckham's hacked personal e-mails has been rendered worthless after a consortium of European media outlets from Romania to France published them over the weekend.

His team expressed deep frustration that "stolen information", which had been prohibited from publication by the High Court, had come to light, and that it was no longer possible to keep the information confidential.

Several newspapers, including Germany's Der Spiegel and France's L'Equipe published reports on how the former England captain was angry at not being granted a knighthood in 2013, that the honours committee was concerned about his tax affairs, and that he was annoyed at being asked for a major cash donation to Unicef, of which he is a global ambassador.

THE GUARDIAN

Penalty slapped on Golden State's Kerr

NEW YORK • A profanity-laced tirade landed Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr a US$25,000 (S$35,000) fine from the National Basketball Association on Monday for verbal abuse of referees and not leaving the court immediately.

He had raised the ire of official Bill Spooner in the third quarter of Golden State's 109-106 overtime loss at Sacramento on Saturday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Rodman convicted of wrong way driving

LOS ANGELES • Former National Basketball Association (NBA) star Dennis Rodman pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years' informal probation on charges that he drove the wrong way on a California highway, forcing another car to swerve into a concrete dividing wall.

The five-time NBA champion was on Monday also sentenced to 30 hours of community service and ordered to donate US$500 (S$709) to a victim witness emergency fund, the Orange County District Attorney's Office said.

REUTERS

Hickey steps down as OCI president

LONDON • Pat Hickey formally left as president of the Olympic Council of Ireland (OCI) on Monday in a statement reflecting on 28 years in the role - but failing to acknowledge his role in a ticket scandal.

The 71-year-old was due to step down following last year's Olympic Games, but was arrested in Rio de Janeiro as part of an investigation into an alleged ticketing scam.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Suspect nabbed for planting bug

SYDNEY • Australian police have arrested and charged a 51-year-old man with public mischief after an investigation following the discovery of a listening device at the All Blacks' hotel in Sydney ahead of their Rugby Championship clash against the Wallabies last year.

The All Blacks notified police after they discovered the device in their team meeting room in the days leading up to the Aug 20 clash. The incident raised tensions between the teams and dominated headlines on the day of the game, which the All Blacks won 42-8.

REUTERS