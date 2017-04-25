Sports World: Comaneci condones Nastase's behaviour

Comaneci condones Nastase's behaviour

LONDON • Romanian gymnastics great Nadia Comaneci has sprung to the defence of compatriot Ilie Nastase over his sexist tirades which marred Great Britain's Fed Cup tennis defeat in Constanta, Romania last weekend, reported The Telegraph.

"He will have to deal with it (the consequences), but he can survive whatever happens to him," said Comaneci. "People make mistakes. Everybody in Romania loves Ilie because he is Ilie."

10k Test runs landmark for Pakistan's Khan

KINGSTON (Jamaica) • Cricketer Younis Khan became the first Pakistan batsman to score 10,000 Test runs on Sunday, reaching the milestone against West Indies in the opening match of his farewell international series.

Earlier this year, the 39-year-old also became the first batsman to score centuries in all 11 countries that have hosted Tests.

Yilin in joint-third place at Belgium Jr Open

National youth table tennis player Yilin Low finished joint-third on Sunday at the Belgium Junior & Cadet Open.

The 11-year-old paddler lost to Russian Vasilisa Danilova 5-11, 8-11, 3-11 in the semi-finals at the Centre Sportif de la Fraineuse in Spa, Belgium.

Rhamanan takes home National Squash C'ship

National player Vivian Rhamanan bagged the premier men's category at the National Squash Championships on Sunday with a 11-9,11-3,11-9 victory over Ben Chan at the Kallang Squash Centre.

In the women's final, Mao Shu Hui beat Sneha Sivakumar 12-10, 10-12, 11-3, 11-8.