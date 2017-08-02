Sports World: Cole to face the axe by Indonesia’s Persib

Cole to face the axe by Indonesia's Persib

BANDUNG (Indonesia) • Former West Ham and Chelsea striker Carlton Cole is set to be released by Indonesian football club Persib after failing to find the net since his arrival in March.

Cole has played "very badly" and will be replaced for the second stage of the season, which starts on Saturday, Persib manager Umuh Muchtar said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Salihamidzic takes up new role at Bayern

BERLIN • German football champions Bayern Munich have named former Bosnian international Hasan Salihamidzic as their new sporting director, filling a role that has gone vacant for more than a year.

He has signed a three-year contract, taking over the post after Matthias Sammer quit last July due to ill health.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Cheetahs, Southern Kings join PRO14

CAPE TOWN • South Africa's Cheetahs and Southern Kings will join an expanded northern hemisphere PRO14 competition for the new season, according to Celtic Rugby.

The announcement ended weeks of speculation about the future of the two South African clubs, who have been culled from the southern hemisphere's Super Rugby competition last month.

REUTERS