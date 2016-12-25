Sports world : Clarets have second thoughts on bad boy

Clarets have second thoughts on bad boy

LONDON • Burnley may decide not to re-sign Joey Barton after it was revealed he is facing a hefty fine and suspension, having been charged by the Football Association for misconduct after allegedly placing 1,260 bets over a 10-year period.

The 34-year-old this week agreed in principle to a deal to join Burnley - with whom he won promotion to the Premier League last season - in the January transfer window until the end of the current campaign.

But the club have now indicated that the midfielder may not become a member of their squad next month, after it was alleged by the FA that he placed bets between March 26, 2006 and May 13 this year.

THE GUARDIAN

Kyrgios raring to go in Aussie Open after ban

SYDNEY • Nick Kyrgios says he is ready for scrutiny at next month's home Australian Open, as the controversial tennis player prepares for his comeback after a playing ban.

The 21-year-old said his forced hiatus - when a meltdown in Shanghai in October resulted in an initial eight-week suspension - has proved a blessing.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Double Olympic champ Yifter, 72, dies

TORONTO • Ethiopian Miruts Yifter, the 1980 Moscow Olympics 5,000m and 10,000m champion, died on Friday at the age of 72.

Yifter, who had been suffering from respiratory problems, had lived in Toronto since 1998.

REUTERS