Sports world : China Life to back age-group swim meet

China Life to back age-group swim meet

China Life Insurance Singapore was yesterday unveiled as the new title sponsor of the Singapore National Age-Group Swimming Championships.

The company will back the event, entering its 48th edition, with a six-figure cash sponsorship.

The March 10-19 event, to be held at the OCBC Aquatic Centre, is the last local qualifying meet for this year's SEA Games.

Teens share lead at Champions qualifier

Callista Chen and Sarah Tan both carded an opening round of 76 yesterday at the HSBC Women's Champions national qualifying tournament, sharing the clubhouse lead going into today's second and final round.

Playing on the new Tanjong course at the Sentosa Golf Club, the two 18-year-olds hold a slender one-shot lead over Koh Sock Hwee and Amanda Tan, both of whom are previous winners of the local qualifier.

The winner of the tournament will earn a slot at the March 2-5 HSBC Women's Champions alongside top names like world No. 1 Lydia Ko and No. 2 Ariya Jutanugarn.

More premium tickets go on sale for rugby 7s

Three hundred additional Platinum tickets are now on sale for this year's HSBC Singapore Rugby 7s on April 15 and 16 at the National Stadium.

The tickets are priced at $300 each. Platinum ticket holders are entitled to special accreditation, a free 70-page tournament booklet, alcoholic drinks, two buffet meals and snacks from the Platinum Bar.

Visit www.singapore7s.sg for more information.

Women's Football Day to be held at Kallang

The annual Women's Football Day will take place on March 5 at Kallang Field from 8am to 5pm.

The event will feature a tournament with four categories - women's open seven-a-side, girls' under-17 five-a-side, girls' under-12 five-a-side and family 3s.

E-mail women_football@fas.org.sg by Feb 15 to register.

Ethiopian Dibaba sets pace for 2,000m race

SABADELL (Spain) •

Ethiopia's Genzebe Dibaba ran the fastest women's 2,000m at the indoor Miting Internacional de Catalunya meeting in Sabadell, Spain on Tuesday.

Her time of 5min 23.75sec sliced almost seven seconds off the previous indoor world record of 5:30.53 set by Romania's Gabriela Szabo in 1998.

REUTERS

FA boss set to quit if proposal not heeded

LONDON • Britain's Football Association (FA) chairman Greg Clarke will step down if the government does not support his proposals to reform the under-fire governing body, he said ahead of a parliamentary debate today. The Culture, Media and Sport Committee will discuss a motion of no confidence in the FA which, last October, was given six months to make changes to its governance.

In an open letter on the FA's website, Clarke, who has only been in the job for five months, admitted that the organisation needs to be more diverse. There is only one woman on its 12-person board, while its 120-member council has been accused of being antiquated and resistant to change.

REUTERS