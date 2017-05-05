Sports World: Chen gets wild card for world c'ships

Chen gets wild card for world c'ships

KUALA LUMPUR • Taking into consideration Chen Long's status as the reigning Olympic and world champion, the Badminton World Federation has granted the Chinese player a wild card to compete in the World Championships in Scotland from Aug 21-27.

The 28-year-old fell short of automatic qualification based on the world rankings on April 27.

BERNAMA

Bolt will not waver on retirement decision

LONDON • Usain Bolt's coaches have joked that he will develop "a belly" within two years of retirement, but the sprint star says he has no doubts about hanging up his running spikes.

Bolt, 30, who will retire after the World Championships in London in August, told the BBC: "Everybody wants me to continue, but it's not as simple as it is. I've done what I wanted to do... I don't want to continue and then start losing, because I hate losing."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Religious headwear basketball ban lifted

HONG KONG • Basketball chiefs reversed a controversial ban on professional players wearing headgear yesterday after fierce criticism that the rule undermined diversity by disallowing religious coverings like the Muslim hijab.

The decision by the International Basketball Federation means religious headwear can now be worn on court.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE