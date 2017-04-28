Sports World: Cheetahs hang on for 1-0 win over Tigers

Cheetahs hang on for 1-0 win over Tigers

Hougang United captain Nurhilmi Jasni's 39th-minute goal gave his team a 1-0 win over Balestier Khalsa last night at the Hougang Stadium.

The Cheetahs remain sixth in the S-League on nine points while the Tigers are in seventh place on six points.

Guangzhou charged by AFC over banner

KUALA LUMPUR • China's Guangzhou Evergrande have been charged by the Asian Football Confederation after fans unfurled a banner with the words "Annihilate British Dogs" during their Asian Champions League match against Hong Kong's Eastern on Tuesday.

The banner was displayed during Guangzhou's 6-0 win over the Hong Kong champions.

THE GUARDIAN

Third stint as Dutch coach for Advocaat

THE HAGUE • Veteran Dick Advocaat is set to return for a third stint as coach of the Dutch national football side, with Ruud Gullit as his assistant, according to De Telegraaf newspaper.

The 69-year-old, currently at Turkish club Fenerbahce, will take over from Danny Blind, who was sacked last month.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

China's coach Li to step down from helm

BEIJING • The Chinese badminton team's head coach, Li Yongbo, is to step down after 24 years in charge.

The 2003 world champion, Xia Xuanze, will take over as the singles coach, while former Olympic mixed doubles winner Zhang Jun will shape the doubles combinations.

XINHUA

India's threat based on financial decision

MUMBAI • The International Cricket Council's board has voted to pass a new financial model reversing a 2014 decision which effectively put India, England and Australia in control of the game's finances and administration.

The Indian board, the only one to oppose the model as its revenue share would be cut by almost half, is now reportedly threatening to pull out from June's Champions Trophy, an event India won in 2013.

REUTERS

Rusty hook causes goalkeeper's injury

SYDNEY • Brisbane Roar goalkeeper Jamie Young needed 26 stitches for a nasty arm gash from a rusty net hook during their AFC Champions League loss in Thailand - with the club set to complain to the Asian Football Confederation.

Young was diving to save Muangthong United's 37th-minute goal during their 0-3 loss on Wednesday when he slammed into the goalpost.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Nadal eases past Anderson in Spain

BARCELONA • Spaniard Rafael Nadal remained on course in his quest for a 10th Barcelona Open title.

The world No. 5 swept aside South African Kevin Anderson 6-3, 6-4 yesterday on the centre court that bears his name.

Nadal will next face either German Alexander Zverev or South Korean Chung Hyeon in the quarter-finals.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE