Sports World: Chan betters her own 3k steeplechase record

Chan betters her own 3k steeplechase record

Singaporean Cheryl Chan rewrote her own national mark in the 3,000m steeplechase on Sunday with a time of 11min 33.54sec at the New South Wales Club and Combined Event Championships.

The 21-year-old finished second in the event held at the Sydney Olympic Park.

The record is pending ratification by Singapore Athletics. Chan set the old mark of 11:42.20 at the Singapore Open in April.

Fairfax, News Corp to snub C'wealth Games

SYDNEY • Australia media giants Fairfax Media and News Corp have confirmed that they would "not be signing up for Commonwealth Games 2018 accreditation under the current terms and rules required", according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

The coverage rules imposed by the Commonwealth Games Federation are meant to protect the TV rights of host broadcaster Channel Seven.

Other publishers will not be able to broadcast content from news conferences until 30 minutes have passed. Digital news bulletins are also limited to three a day and a maximum of 60 seconds each slot.

Socceroos boss to be picked in mid-February

MELBOURNE • Australia will decide on a successor for Socceroos coach Ange Postecoglou by mid-February, the country's football association said yesterday.

Former England boss Sven-Goran Eriksson has declared his interest, according to a report in Melbourne's Herald-Sun newspaper.

REUTERS