Sports World: CAS to preside over Jeonbuk appeal

CAS to preside over Jeonbuk appeal

SEOUL • Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors will appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) after being banned from this year's AFC Champions League over a domestic match-fixing scandal, the football club said yesterday.

The Asian Football Confederation on Wednesday banned the defending champions from this year's competition due to their "indirect involvement in activities" to manipulate the outcome of matches during the 2013 and 2014 K-League seasons.

Jeonbuk can bring their case to the CAS within 10 days of the decision, but may not have enough time to secure a ruling before the competition starts next month.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Mertesacker signs new deal

LONDON • Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger confirmed yesterday that he has agreed to trigger a one-year contract extension for captain Per Mertesacker.

The 32-year-old footballer has yet to play for Arsenal this term after suffering a serious knee injury in a pre-season friendly against Lens.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Alibaba inks Olympic sponsorship

DAVOS (Switzerland) • Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba has become a major sponsor of the Olympic Games after signing a deal with the International Olympic Committee that runs until 2028, the two parties said yesterday.

Alibaba, which becomes the official e-commerce and cloud services partner, joins 12 other companies - including Coca-Cola and McDonald's - as top Olympic sponsors.

REUTERS