Sports World: 'Brutal' culture under Brailsford: Ex-coach

'Brutal' culture under Brailsford: Ex-coach

LONDON • A former elite coach with British Cycling has told an inquiry into the governing body that there was a "macho and brutal" culture under director of programmes Dave Brailsford in the early 2000s.

Ken Matheson, who left British Cycling in 2003 having signed a gag order, said that he was "bullied and harassed" and even contemplated suicide.

THE TIMES, LONDON

Former boss claims Anthony used others

LOS ANGELES • Former Denver Nuggets coach George Karl is harshly critical of New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony in an unsparing new memoir in which he calls the player a "user of people".

Anthony spent his first 71/2 National Basketball Association seasons with the Nuggets, playing 61/2 of those campaigns - from 2005 until early 2011 - for Karl.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Ex-cricketer feared for safety in probe

JOHANNESBURG • Banned former South Africa Test batsman Alviro Petersen says he hired a bodyguard because he feared for the safety of himself and his family during probes into cricket match-fixing.

In a statement issued by his charitable foundation on Thursday, he claimed that the plea bargain he reached with Cricket South Africa, accepting a two- year ban, vindicated his insistence that he was not corrupt.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Jones says fixtures will benefit Lions

LONDON • England coach Eddie Jones believes the six tour matches the British and Irish Lions will play next year ahead of the first Test against the All Blacks on June 24 will give them a significant advantage.

Warren Gatland's team face a gruelling run of fixtures before the rugby Test series against the world champions, but Jones says that the matches give the Lions a chance to adjust to the pace and tempo to be played in New Zealand.

REUTERS

The end is near for Steaua after ruling

BUCHAREST • One of European football's iconic names could disappear from the professional game, after Romania's defence ministry won a court case against Steaua Bucharest on Thursday.

The 1986 European Cup winners - their country's most successful club with 26 league titles - have been illegally using the name which belongs to an army side, the court ruled.

REUTERS