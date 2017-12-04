Sports world: Bowling showdown with South Koreans

Bowling showdown with South Koreans

LAS VEGAS • The Republic's women keglers will face South Korea in this morning's (Singapore time) team of five semi-finals at the World Bowling Championships in Las Vegas after topping qualifying.

The quintet of Cherie Tan, Daphne Tan, Jazreel Tan, New Hui Fen and Shayna Ng combined for 6,325 pinfalls on Saturday, ahead of Malaysia (6,227), Colombia (6,167) and South Korea (6,140).

Cherie Tan, with 4,992 pinfalls from the singles, doubles, trios and team of five events, and Ng (4,900) also qualified for the Masters, which begins today.

Air pollution levels stop Delhi Test match

NEW DELHI • Pollution stopped play yesterday in the third Test between India and Sri Lanka, and visiting coach Nic Pothas said the smog was so extreme that his players - who took the extraordinary step of wearing face masks - were "coming off the field and vomiting".

Concentrations of the smallest and most harmful airborne pollutants in Delhi hit 384 - 15 times the World Health Organisation maximum - before returning to levels considered just "unhealthy", the US Embassy website showed.

The smog overshadowed India captain Virat Kohli smashing a career-best 243 before declaring on 536 for seven on the second day.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Real draw at Bilbao, Ramos sees red again

MADRID • Real Madrid failed to take advantage of LaLiga leaders' Barcelona's 2-2 draw with Celta Vigo on Saturday as they were held to a goal-less draw at Bilbao.

Real captain Sergio Ramos was sent off for the 24th time in his career.

REUTERS

PSG's unbeaten run ends at Strasbourg

PARIS • Paris Saint-Germain suffered their first defeat of the season, with Strasbourg ending the leaders' aura of invincibility in Ligue 1 with a 2-1 victory at the Stade de la Meinau on Saturday.

PSG had a major shock as a 65th-minute goal from Stephane Bahoken ended their 22-match unbeaten sequence.

REUTERS