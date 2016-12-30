Sports World: Bolt to focus on 100m in swan-song season

Bolt to focus on 100m in swan-song season

LOS ANGELES • Jamaican track star Usain Bolt plans to concentrate on the 100m race in the 2017 season which will bring the curtain down on a glorious career in which he has captured nine Olympic gold medals.

"It's my last season and I have to just go out there and enjoy," the 30-year-old told Jamaica's The Gleaner newspaper. "The focus is on the 100m, and I will just be trying to enjoy the season, not too much stress."

Nasri in Spanish doping investigation

MADRID • French footballer Samir Nasri is under investigation by the Spanish Anti-Doping Agency after being named by a Los Angeles clinic as a recipient of an intravenous vitamin treatment.

The probe was initiated after the Drip Doctors clinic tweeted that its Immunity Drip IV would allow the Sevilla player to stay hydrated and be on top form throughout the season.

Veron back in football 2 years after retiring

BUENOS AIRES • Argentinian football club Estudiantes have confirmed Juan Sebastian Veron's return to football two years after he announced his retirement.

The 41-year-old has signed an 18-month contract to play for his hometown club on a minimal wage which will be given back to Estudiantes.

Free handball clinic tomorrow from 9am

Those who are interested to try their hand at handball can attend a free clinic and mingling session conducted by Japanese team Ryukyu Corazon and Singapore's national development team tomorrow from 9am onwards at Hougang Sports Hall.

The two sides will be training together from 1pm to 3pm, followed by a friendly match from 6.30pm to 7.30pm.