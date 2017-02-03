Sports World: Big names seeking to compete as neutrals

Big names seeking to compete as neutrals

MOSCOW • The Russian athletics federation (Rusaf) revealed the names of 31 of its athletes who have applied to compete internationally as neutrals and thereby escape the ban from world athletics' governing body.

The Russian track and field team has been banned from all IAAF competitions since 2015 over state-sponsored doping, but it has ruled that individual athletes may apply to take part in the international events as neutrals - if they are deemed drug-free.

The 2012 Olympic high jump champion Ivan Ukhov, the 2015 world 110m hurdles champion Sergei Shubenkov and the 2014 world indoor triple jump champion Lukman Adams were on the list, along with the 2015 world high jump champion Maria Kuchina.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Mardan, Koh & Slorach make cut in Dhaka

DHAKA • Mardan Mamat shot a two-under 69 yesterday at the Bashundhara Bangladesh Open. He is joint-22nd on one-under 141 and trails Jazz Janewattananond (67) of Thailand by 10 shots at the Kurmitola Golf Club.

Other Singaporeans who made the 146 cut at the US$300,000 (S$422,000) Asian Tour event are Koh Deng Shan (76, 143) and Mitchell Slorach (73, 145).

Bolt confirms this is his final season

MELBOURNE • Jamaican sprint great Usain Bolt has no plans to extend his career beyond this year's world championships in London and has ruled out a return to Australia for the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

"To come out here next season, to really train as hard as I need to get to the level I need to win, it's not going to happen," the eight-time Olympic gold medallist told reporters in Melbourne yesterday ahead of the Nitro Athletics series.

REUTERS

Williams sisters to skip US Fed Cup opener

NEW YORK • Serena and Venus Williams have opted out of the United States' first-round Fed Cup tennis tie against Germany in Hawaii next weekend.

The sisters met in the final of the Australian Open last Saturday, when the younger Serena claimed her 23rd Grand Slam singles title.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE