Sports World: Bianchi honoured by street name in Nice

Bianchi honoured by street name in Nice

NICE (France) • French Formula One driver Jules Bianchi, who died in hospital in Nice following a Japanese Grand Prix crash in October 2014, now has a street named after him in his home city.

The street links up with the Rue Camille Muffat, named after the Nice-born 2012 Olympic swimming champion who died in a helicopter crash in Argentina in 2015.

REUTERS

Warriors coach blasts players' All-Star picks

NEW YORK • Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr railed at National Basketball Association players for their All-Star selections, saying they "made a mockery of it".

The league granted players 25 per cent control of the All-Star starters vote for the first time and they came up with surprising choices, like rookie Ben Simmons and veteran Mo Williams, both of whom have not played a minute this season.

REUTERS

Deulofeu seals loan to Milan till season's end

LONDON • Spanish winger Gerard Deulofeu's on-off loan move to Serie A giants AC Milan from Everton finally went through on Monday.

The 22-year-old former Barcelona player - capped once by Spain - played just 13 times for Everton this season. The loan deal is until the end of the present campaign.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Sorry Wenger to face 3-game touchline ban

LONDON • Arsene Wenger is likely to face a three-match touchline ban after being charged with misconduct by the English Football Association for pushing fourth official Anthony Taylor and using abusive language towards him during Sunday's 2-1 Premier League win over Burnley.

The Arsenal manager apologised for his actions and, on that basis, is not expected to contest the charge by Thursday's 6pm deadline.

THE TIMES, LONDON

City still Toure's focus despite China offer

LONDON • Yaya Toure wants to remain at Manchester City amid reports of a big-money offer from China.

Reports last week said Toure, 33, had rejected an approach from a Chinese Super League football club that would have seen him paid £430,000 (S$ 762,000) a week.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE