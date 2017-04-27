Sports World: Barton to appeal ban for betting on football

Barton to appeal ban for betting on football

LONDON • Burnley midfielder Joey Barton said he had effectively been forced into "early retirement" after being banned for 18 months over betting offences by England's Football Association yesterday.

The 34-year-old admitted a charge relating to 1,260 bets he placed on football matches over a 10-year period between 2006 and 2016.

But he blamed his addiction to gambling and said he would appeal against the length of the ban.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Indonesia FA to cut red tape over permits

JAKARTA • Indonesia's football association pledged yesterday that work permits for foreigners would be issued faster after high-profile moves by former English Premier League players Michael Essien and Carlton Cole were almost scuppered by red tape.

The two were signed with great fanfare last month by Persib Bandung, one of the country's best clubs, but they were banned from playing last week just days after making their debuts in Liga 1's first season when authorities discovered they did not have work permits.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Amsterdam Arena renamed after Cruyff

AMSTERDAM • Amsterdam Arena is to be renamed after late Dutch great Johan Cruyff, according to a statement on the stadium's official website.

One of football's greatest players and most influential and visionary coaches, Cruyff died just over a year ago after a five-month battle with lung cancer. He was 68.

REUTERS

Brazil stopper goes back to jail for murder

SAO PAULO • Brazil's Supreme Court has ordered the re-arrest of a professional footballer who was convicted of murdering his girlfriend, then prematurely released and allowed to sign for a club.

Bruno Fernandes de Souza - who was an icon during his period as goalkeeper for Brazil's most popular club Flamengo - handed himself in to police, ending two months of liberty that had generated fierce debate about the violence and misogyny of Latin America's biggest country.

THE GUARDIAN

Taylor gets two-game ban for horror tackle

LONDON • Wales left-back Neil Taylor has been banned for two games for breaking Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman's leg in two places during the 0-0 World Cup qualifying draw between the two teams in Dublin last month.

Fifa yesterday decided to increase Taylor's automatic one-game ban to a two-match suspension, ruling him out of their next two qualifiers against Serbia and Austria.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE