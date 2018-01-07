Sports World: Barkley gets No. 8

Barkley gets No. 8

shirt of Lampard

LONDON • England midfielder Ross Barkley will inherit the No. 8 jersey once worn by Chelsea's record scorer Frank Lampard and hope for a similar career trajectory after joining the London football club from Everton on Friday.

English Premier League champions Chelsea confirmed that 24-year-old Barkley had signed a 51/2-year contract but no financial details were disclosed, although British media reported the transfer fee to be around £15 million (S$27 million).

REUTERS

Tevez returns to

Boca a third time

BUENOS AIRES • Carlos Tevez, 33, has rejoined his first side Boca Juniors after ending his spell with Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua, the Argentinian football club said on Friday.

The moves marks Tevez's third stint at the Buenos Aires club where he first made his name between 2001 and 2004.

REUTERS

Khawaja inspires as

Australia pull away

SYDNEY • Usman Khawaja plundered a big century as Australia roasted England's bowlers yesterday to open up a 133-run lead with two days to play in the final Ashes cricket Test in Sydney.

Khawaja top-scored with 171 while Shaun Marsh finished unbeaten on 98 after Steve Smith fell for 83, as Australia built a substantial lead with an intense 40 deg C heat forecast for today's fourth day.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE