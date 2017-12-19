Sports world: Barca head into Clasico with 6pt lead

Barca head into Clasico with 6pt lead

BARCELONA • Barcelona moved six points clear at the top of the Spanish LaLiga after easing to a 4-0 home win over Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday with braces from Luis Suarez and Paulinho, ahead of Saturday's Clasico against champions Real Madrid.

Lionel Messi had a frustrating night in front of goal, as he hit the woodwork three times and had a penalty saved by Ruben Martinez with the score at 3-0.

Griezmann sorry over off-colour tweet

MADRID • Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann apologised on Sunday after receiving criticism on social media for posting a picture of himself on his official Twitter account dressed as a Harlem Globetrotter, covered in black paint and wearing a wig.

The France football international and basketball fan, who used the caption "80s party" to accompany the picture, issued a separate tweet saying: "I recognise that this was clumsy from me. If I offended anyone, I apologise."

Kaka retires, would like to manage Milan

RIO DE JANEIRO • Former Brazilian World Cup winner Kaka, 35, announced his retirement as a player on Sunday, suggesting that a management career at his old club AC Milan could be on the cards.

It was while at Milan that Kaka picked up the 2007 Ballon d'Or, awarded annually to the world's best player. He was the last player other than Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi to receive the prize. He also helped the Italian side to a Serie A title in 2003-04 and propelled Milan to 2007 Champions League glory.

Puncheon on assault, weapons charges

LONDON • Crystal Palace midfielder Jason Puncheon has been charged with assault and possessing a weapon after a fight erupted near a nightclub at the weekend.

He was arrested in the early hours of Sunday and taken into custody after officers were called to the disturbance in Reigate, a town near London, Surrey Police said. The 31-year-old had reportedly been partying with friends at a nearby nightclub beforehand.

Lakers to retire Kobe's No. 8 and 24 jerseys

LOS ANGELES • The Los Angeles Lakers will retire both of Kobe Bryant's jersey numbers in a half-time ceremony (just after noon today, Singapore time) when the Lakers host National Basketball Association (NBA) champions Golden State Warriors at Staples Centre.

Bryant wore No. 8 and No. 24 during his two-decade career, all of which was spent with the Lakers. The five-time NBA champion, who retired last year, scored 33,643 points, the third-most in league history behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Karl Malone.

