Sports world: Barca chief aims to spend wisely from Neymar fee

Barca chief aims to spend wisely from Neymar fee

BARCELONA • Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has insisted that no player is bigger than the Spanish football giants after Neymar's €222 million (S$356.8 million) move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Bartomeu is now under pressure to wisely reinvest the huge sum before the transfer window closes on Aug 31.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Messi is 'best player of all time' in Spanish LaLiga

MADRID • Lionel Messi is the best player in the history of the Spanish LaLiga, according to a study by the Centre for Investigation of the History and Statistics of Spanish Football.

It came to this conclusion after looking at all the players who participated in the 86 seasons since LaLiga kicked off in 1929. Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo was ranked a lowly 17th.

XINHUA

Australian icon Cuthbert dies after sclerosis battle

SYDNEY • Australian Olympic icon Betty Cuthbert, the only athlete to ever win gold in the 100m, 200m and 400m events, has died aged 79 after a long battle with multiple sclerosis.

She won the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay at the 1956 Melbourne Olympics and the 400m at the 1964 Olympics in Tokyo.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE