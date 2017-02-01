Sports world : Badminton Academy to groom new stars

Badminton Academy to groom new stars

KUALA LUMPUR • World No. 1 shuttler Lee Chong Wei has hailed the completion of the Badminton Academy of Malaysia.

Lee, 34, said he was happy to be able to train in the new centre with young players until his retirement.

BERNAMA

Video refereeing on the cards for La Liga

MADRID • Video referees are expected to be used in Spanish football by the 2018-19 season when they are fully approved by Fifa, La Liga president Javier Tebas has said.

He was speaking after Sunday's 1-1 draw between Barcelona and Real Betis, a game in which Barca appeared to have been denied a clear goal.

REUTERS

Probe on key figures of Wiggins' package

LONDON • The doctor and the courier at the heart of an inquiry into the contents of a medical package given to cycling great Bradley Wiggins are set to be questioned by a committee of British lawmakers.

Dr Richard Freeman and Simon Cope, a former British Cycling women's team manager, will be asked about the drug in the Jiffy bag given to Wiggins in June 2011, and on the alleged absence of record of the contents.

The Feb 22 hearing of the House of Commons culture, media and sport select committee, is also set to receive evidence on the same day from United Kingdom Anti-Doping chief executive Nicole Sapstead.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE•