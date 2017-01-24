Sports World: Bad weather sees to Dortmund friendly

Bad weather sees to Dortmund friendly

BERLIN• The plane carrying Bundesliga football club Borussia Dortmund on Sunday made several aborted attempts to land in heavy fog before the pilot deemed it too dangerous and turned back.

It meant the friendly game at third-division Rot-Weiss Erfurt had to be cancelled at the last minute.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

IAAF to hear Russian no-flag request

MOSCOW • Russia's reigning 110m hurdles world champion Sergey Shubenkov said yesterday he expects a ruling within weeks from athletics' governing body, the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) after he applied to compete internationally as a neutral.

The Russian track and field team have been suspended from competition since 2015 over state-sponsored doping, but individual athletes can apply to take part in international events as neutrals if they are deemed drug-free.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

US men's figure skating records set

KANSAS CITY • Nathan Chen landed five quadruple jumps in a near-perfect free skate programme on Sunday to capture the men's singles title at the United States National Figure Skating Championships.

The 17-year-old became the youngest US men's champion in more than five decades and the first in the world to land five clean quads. He finished with a total score of 318.47 to place ahead of runner-up Vincent Zhou.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE