Sports World: Aussies off to winning start at Hopman Cup

Aussies off to winning start at Hopman Cup

PERTH • Daria Gavrilova beat Eugenie Bouchard while Thanasi Kokkinakis edged out Vasek Pospisil to give Australia a winning start to their Hopman Cup tennis campaign against Canada.

Gavrilova gave the hosts a flying start yesterday in the round-robin stage of the eight-nation mixed-team event, beating Bouchard 6-1, 6-4 at the Perth Arena.

Kokkinakis then defeated Pospisil 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 before the Canadians won the doubles dead rubber.

REUTERS

NBA confirms yet another missed call

NEW YORK • The National Basketball Association (NBA) has admitted again that officials missed a crucial call at the end of a game, reported CBS Sports.

On Christmas Day, officials missed three fouls by the Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant. In another Last Two Minute Report, the league said referees missed Giannis Antetokounmpo stepping out of bounds in the Milwaukee Bucks' 97-95 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday.