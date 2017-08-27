Sports world: Aussie coach riled by ref's decision in loss

Aussie coach riled by ref's decision in loss

WELLINGTON • Wallabies coach Michael Cheika has questioned the refereeing of Nigel Owens in their 29-35 Rugby Championship loss to the All Blacks yesterday.

He was particularly annoyed at an incident involving All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick when the New Zealander upended flanker Ned Hannigan as they were getting to their feet following a tackle.

The victory ensured the All Blacks retained the Bledisloe Cup for the 15th successive season.

REUTERS

Zidane won't buy despite backline woes

MADRID • Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane insisted he intends not to add to his squad in the final week of the transfer window, despite a mounting defensive crisis ahead of today's Lal Liga clash with Valencia.

The Frenchman will have just one fit central defender to choose from with Raphael Varane and Jesus Vallejo injured, whilst captain Sergio Ramos serves a one-match ban for picking up the 23rd red card of his career in a 3-0 win at Deportivo la Coruna last weekend.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Cyclist gets boot for not supporting leader

HELLIN (Spain) • French rider Warren Barguil was thrown out of the Vuelta a Espana by his Sunweb team yesterday for failing to follow team orders.

He had been in 13th position overall, less than two minutes behind race leader Chris Froome, but failed to fall back to help Sunweb's leader Wilco Kelderman after a puncture in Friday's seventh stage.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Co-leader Spieth trusts in putter

NEW YORK • World No. 3 golfer Jordan Spieth caught fire on the greens on Friday as he seized a share of the halfway lead at the Northern Trust Open, the first tournament in the US PGA Tour's FedEx Cup play-offs.

The American's seven birdies in the second round included five in a row from the 10th to the 14th holes in a five-under 65. That gave him a 134 total and a share of the lead along with world No. 1 Dustin Johnson (69), Venezuela's Jhonattan Vegas (65) and Rickie Fowler (66).

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

First Barca, now Real's Twitter feed is hacked

MADRID • Real Madrid's official Twitter account seems to have been hacked, after a post welcoming Lionel Messi to the Spanish football club appeared on their feed.

Just days after Barcelona's account was taken over by hackers OurMine, which announced Paris Saint-Germain's Angel di Maria had joined the club as a hoax, the group was at it again, this time on the Champions League winners' account.

THE GUARDIAN

Suns' Knight out for season after knee op

LOS ANGELES • Phoenix Suns guard Brandon Knight had surgery to repair a torn left knee ligament on Friday and will miss all of the 2017-18 National Basketball Association season.

Knight, who was hurt last month in a charity game, averaged 11 points and 2.4 assists in 54 games last season.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE•